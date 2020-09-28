Thomas J. Ellam, 72
Hopkinton, MA - Thomas J. Ellam, 72, of Hopkinton, passed away on September 23, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, following a sudden illness. He was born in Clinton, son of Joseph and Katharine (Durkin) Ellam. He leaves his wife, Susan, of Hopkinton, his daughter Sarah, and her husband Leigh Walker, and their two daughters, Rhys and Tessa, all of Hopkinton, his sons, Matthew and his partner, Deanna Meeske, of Boston, and Timothy and his wife, Shannon, of Everett. Tom also leaves his sisters, Mary Lane of Westford, MA, Katharine Ellam, of Williamsburg, VA, and Elizabeth Ellam,of Berlin, MA as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a 1965 graduate of St. John's High School in Shrewsbury, and a 1969 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He received his MBA from Babson College. After graduation from Notre Dame, he served in the US Army in Vietnam, as an Intelligence Agent and Vietnamese interpreter.
During his business career he worked in sales and management for Xerox, Nortel, and several networking companies.
Tom was a devoted husband, father, and brother, as well as a beloved grandfather, and friend to many. He was grateful for the love and laughter of his close Hopkinton friends, his old-time Clinton friends, and especially his Notre Dame family from across the country. He will be remembered for his unwavering passion for the Fighting Irish, his pursuit of knowledge, his quick wit, and his love for God and family.
Services and burial have been held in Hopkinton. Donations may be made to Dana Farber or Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.com
).