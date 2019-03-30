|
|
Thomas F. Sawyer, age 76
Halifax NS - Thomas F. Sawyer, age 76, died March 18, 2019. Cancer won the fight.
Tom was born in Clinton, Massachusetts, son of Kenneth and Josephine (Murphy), brother to Judy Wilson, Paul, Jerry, Kathy Murphy, Sandra and the late Ken and Richie Sawyer. Tom's first wife of over 20 years Maria (Veloza) predeceased him in 1999. Tom met his second wife Taiya Barss while on a trip to Nova Scotia. They were married for 20 years. In addition to his siblings Tom leaves behind many nieces and nephews in the US and his Nova Scotian family includes two stepsons and six grandchildren.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019