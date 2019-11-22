|
Thomas F. Fallon, 89
Clinton - The Honorable Thomas F. Fallon, 89, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born on December 4, 1929, the son of Thomas F. and Mildred B. (Hastings) Fallon, he was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1947, where he was an outstanding member of both the baseball and football teams. He was a member of the 1946 Midland League Championship team for Clinton High School.
He then matriculated to the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. In 1951, he was called to Active Duty with the US Marine Corps, serving for nearly two years in Korea, as Commander of Company C, 1st Marine Division. Upon his return home to the states, he continued to serve his country, as a member of the USMC Reserves, before being Honorably discharged as a Captain in 1960.
Following the Korean War, Tom went on to study at Boston University School of Law, earning his Juris Doctor. After graduation, he became the Town Solicitor for Berlin, Lancaster, and Clinton.
In 1958, he was elected to the State House of Representatives. He served there until 1982, at which time he was appointed by Governor Edward King to become a judge for the Clinton District Court, where he remained until his retirement in December, 1999.
Following his retirement from the bench, he continued to maintain a private law practice until the time of his death.
As everyone who knew Tom can attest, he was a "people person". He had many great friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. A dedicated public servant, he helped his constituents in any way he could. He was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. John's Parish in Clinton. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and visited Ireland many times.
Tom was an avid shopper, always looking for a good bargain at the former Filene's Basement in Boston. He loved spending summers down at the Cape and enjoyed vacationing in Siesta Key, Florida. In addition, he was a car enthusiast and a devoted horse player who made frequent trips to Saratoga in the summer, and Plainridge Park on Mondays with his grandson, Mark.
Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary M. (Moore) Fallon, and his brother, Walter Carroll Fallon. He is survived by a son, Thomas F. and his wife, Anne Fallon of Leominster; a daughter, Mary Carroll and her husband, Mark Laverdure, of Clinton; a sister-in-law, Mary (Burke) Fallon, of Clinton; five grandchildren: Mark Laverdure, Fallon Wright and her husband, Dan, Thomas Fallon and his wife, Lainie, Courtney Laverdure, and Matthew Fallon; six great-grandchildren: Olivia Fallon, Liam Wright, Camden Bey, Quinn Wright, John Declan Wright, and Cristina Fallon; and several nieces. A true family man, he cherished every moment spent in the company of his loved ones.
The Fallon family would like to thank Tom's caregivers – his grandson, Mark; Gina Gannon, Donna Gadoua, and Kathy Clark.
Though he led a very public life, and made countless friends along the way, Tom was the deeply private patriarch of his close-knit family. As such, it was his request that his children and their families be afforded the opportunity to mourn privately. Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Clinton High School Athletics, 200 West Boylston St., Clinton, MA 01510.
McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Judge Fallon, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019