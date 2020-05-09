|
Thomas P. Feeny, 80
Shrewsbury - Thomas P. Feeny, 80, formerly of Grafton, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Notre Dame Healthcare in Worcester.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Judy (Griffiths) Feeny; four children, Timothy M. Feeny and his wife Heather of Wareham, twin daughters, Kathleen Moon and her husband Robert of Shrewsbury and Maureen D. Travers and her husband James of East Boston, and Sean T. Feeny of Las Vegas; three sisters, Margaret R. Looney in Connecticut, Mary A. Magner of Plymouth, and Martha Keegan of Somerset; nine grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Tom and Judy were unfortunately pre-deceased by a son, Kevin P. Feeny in October 2018. Tom was born in Medford, son of the late Timothy F. and Margaret (Young) Feeny, who tragically died in the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire of 1942. Following the death of his parents, Tom grew up in Medford and Wellesley; he subsequently graduated high school and matriculated into college but met and fell head over heels for the woman that would become his life partner for fifty-seven years.
Tom was a gregarious and social man who was a natural "people person" and could engage in a great conversation with anyone. This ability to make fast friends was of great value to him in his professional life, most recently as Guest Relations Manager at the Chatham Bars Inn, where he welcomed people from around the world for over ten years before retiring in 2006. Prior to the inn, Tom worked in sales for the Nestle Corporation, his brother in law's building company in Nebraska, and the Quaker Oats Company.
Tom and Judy moved to Grafton when they retired and became active members of Saint James Church, where Tom served as a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Grafton Lions Club and enjoyed watching a great game of football. His greatest pride was in his family; he loved family gatherings and cherished in the love that his children and grandchildren showered upon him.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest beside his parents at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020