Thomas A. Forsberg, 69
Auburn - Thomas A. Forsberg, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 34 years, Audrey "Robin" (Hagberg) Forsberg; son Timothy Forsberg and his wife Christine of Warwick, RI; two daughters, Lisa Forsberg of Warwick, RI, and Tammy Forsberg of Auburn; two grandchildren, Alexis and Alexander Forsberg; and a brother, Steven Forsberg of West Boylston. He also leaves a nephew, Davin Forsberg and his wife Emily, along with their two daughters Anna and Julia, of Worcester. He was predeceased by his brother William R. Forsberg, Jr.
Tom was born in Worcester, son of the late William and Ethel (Jacques) Forsberg. He graduated from West Boylston High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree at Lowell Tech. He worked at Leaktite Company in Leominster for more than 30 years, retiring as Vice President of Sales. He was past President and member of SAC Park, a member of the Cedar Lake Association, President of the Millbury Cribbage League, and played softball and golf. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whom he cherished, traveling, cruising, and being at his lakefront cabin with family and friends. Tom's claim to fame was serving as a child model for artist Norman Rockwell's 1953 piece "The Shiner," which featured Tom's black eye in the painting.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St. in Worcester. Calling hours will follow from 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marginal Way Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME, 03907. Please notate that contributions are being made in the name of Tom Forsberg. For directions, or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019