Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
1942 - 2019
Thomas Gannon Obituary
Thomas H. Gannon, 77

Lancaster - Thomas H. Gannon, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Colleen (Hochreich) Gannon; five children and their spouses: Christian Snow & Wendy of Holden; Michele Marino & James of Fitchburg; Joseph Snow & Wendy of Webster; Lynne Gannon; and Ann Gannon Wright, both of Clinton; two sisters: Ann Kinosian and Kate Lovett, both of Clinton; thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and many friends, notably his feline companion Patches, who loved to sit on his lap and watch TV with him.

Tom was born in Clinton to the late Peter H. & Gertrude (Madigan) Gannon. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1960, and completed trade studies in plastics injection molding. Tom spent his career with Carbolon Corporation in Clinton and ultimately retired as a molding technician supervisor for Anderson Products in Sterling. He was a forty-four year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Leominster and a parishioner of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady in Clinton. A man of true adventure, Tom was a former competitive race car driver at Westboro Speedway. His further hobbies include camping with family and friends, devoting Saturdays to yard sailing, and completing daily word search puzzles. Above all, he was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home from 5 until 7PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thomas Gannon to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 South Tamiani Trail, Suite 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
