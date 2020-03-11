|
|
Thomas J. Guimond, 67
Boylston - Thomas J. Guimond, 67, of Boylston, died, Sunday, March 8th in Worcester. He is survived by his brother, Roy T. Guimond and his wife, Claudette of Shrewsbury; his sister, Marianne E. Balyk and her husband, Joseph of Holden; two nieces, Jessica L. and Sarah B. Guimond; and three nephews, Brett, Matthew and Bryan Balyk; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna M. Aube in 2004.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Roy A. and Shirley F. (Houston) Guimond and had served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He worked as a self employed auto mechanic in Ayer, and also had been employed by Prime Computer, Reed Rolled Thread and RCA Computer and last worked as a machinist for Form Roll Die Corporation. Tom was an avid pool player and enjoyed fishing, boating, and motorcycles and time spent with family and friends.
Calling hours are Saturday, March 14th from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services and burial will be private.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020