Thomas J. Haemer, Jr.
Clinton - Thomas J. Haemer, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at River Terrace Healthcare Center in Lancaster following complications from Parkinson's Disease and COVID-19. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Anne (Laperriere) Haemer; their daughters: Sarah Haemer & fiancé Christopher Keefe of Clinton; and Kathryn Candiloro & husband Matthew of Glastonbury, CT; and his adoring granddaughter Faith. He leaves his siblings and their spouses: Mary Ann Russell of WA; Peg Haemer & Kenneth Packer of NY; Dorothy Himmer & Rocky of Holden; Elizabeth Shaughnessy & Kevin of Rutland; and Judy Lipka & David of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother Robert J. Haemer.
Tom was born in Clinton to the late Thomas "Joe" Haemer, Sr. & Dorothy (Richards) Haemer. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1965, achieved his undergraduate degree from Worcester Junior College and a Master's degree in Technology Education from Fitchburg State College. A career educator, Mr. Haemer taught Technology in the Framingham Public School System for more than 35 years before retiring. Well respected in his community, Tom served as a member and officer in numerous civic organizations, notably as past President and District Governor of the Lions Club, life member and past Exalted Ruler of the Clinton Elks Lodge, and member of the Clinton Historical Society. Blessed with a mechanical mind, Mr. Haemer served as a long time passionate and valued team mentor to the Clinton High School-Gael Force First Robotics Program. He too was an accomplished woodworker and cabinet maker who enjoyed home repairs and DIY projects. Tom was a faithful fan of the Boston Red Sox. Above all, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in St. John the Evangelist Church, Clinton, and burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thomas J. Haemer, Jr. to: Clinton FIRST Partnership Fund, c/o Jorge Martinez, Sr., 101 Union St., Clinton, MA 01510 or the Activities Fund at River Terrace Healthcare Center, 1675 Main St., Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 29, 2020