Thomas Hammond, Jr.
Auburn - Thomas A. Hammond Jr, 63 of Auburn died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday May 10, 2020 in the comfort of the home of Mike and Linda Hammond, his brother and sister-in-law.
Funeral Services with military honors will be private.
His family had entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020