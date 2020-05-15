Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Thomas Hammond, Jr.

Auburn - Thomas A. Hammond Jr, 63 of Auburn died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday May 10, 2020 in the comfort of the home of Mike and Linda Hammond, his brother and sister-in-law.

Funeral Services with military honors will be private.

His family had entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME.

To view his complete obituary notice or to sign his virtual register book, please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
