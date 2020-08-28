1/1
Thomas Hitchcock
Thomas H. Hitchcock, 84

Ft. Myers, FL / Sturbridge - Thomas Herold Hitchcock "Tom" of Sturbridge, MA / Ft. Myers, FL died on Tuesday, Aug. 25th in Ft. Myers, FL.

Tom is survived by his wife Barbara; his children, Linda A. Hitchcock of Gig Harbor, WA; Nancy J. McGrade of College Grove, TN; stepson John R. Mulligan of Boston, MA and three grandchildren, Kyle T. McGrade, Erin R. McGrade, and Alexandra A. Mulligan. He was predecease by his first wife of 23 years, Sarah (Attig) Hitchcock. Tom was born in Waverly, MO, the son of Ralph Herold Hitchcock and M. Elizabeth Thomas. Tom graduated from North Quincy High School in 1955. Upon graduation Tom was employed as a mechanical draftsman with Jackson & Moreland Engineers, Boston, before enlisting in the US Army in 1956, serving in 82nd Airborne Div. Tom graduated from Boston University earning a BFA degree in 1962 and a few years received his Masters degree from BU.

From 1962 to 1973 Tom served as an art and art photography teacher, art director and art history coordinator for school systems in New York and Massachusetts. Tom greatly enjoyed traveling. Tom had a fascination with flying and earned his pilot's license. In 1972, Tom launched Monogram Aviation Publications; a family owned specialty book publishing company where he served as CEO for over thirty-five years. He attracted authors from the US and abroad and publishing more than 50 titles dedicated to military aviation subjects. He also authored and illustrated a dozen books on German aviation subjects. He was proud when several Monogram books attained book-of-the-year awards. He served as a consultant for the National Air and Space Museum's aircraft restoration division, contributing toward award-winning restorations. In 1993, Tom married Barbara Whitmeyer Mulligan. Tom was an amateur vexillologist and an ardent admirer of old cars and the owner of several old Cadillacs and a long-time active member in the Cadillac & LaSalle Club of America. Tom especially loved animals especially cats.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1st, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am at the St. Anne's Church Pavilion, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will be in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, Aug. 31st from 4:00 to 6:00pm.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
