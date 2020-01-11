|
|
Thomas J. Holland, 54
Grafton - Thomas J. Holland, age 54, died in an automobile accident along with his longtime girlfriend Debra Anderson on December 22, 2019. He is the beloved son of Jacqueline A. Holland and the late Frederick J. Holland of Melbourne Beach, FL, formerly of Grafton, MA. Tom was a devoted brother to Ken Holland and his wife Darlene of Reading, MA, Laura (Holland) Biancardi of Grafton, MA, and Paul Holland and his wife Kristen of Hingham, MA. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews.
Tom was a graduate of Grafton High School class of 1984 and a lifelong resident of Grafton. He was an extraordinary athlete who excelled in football and skiing. Known as an early riser and a person whom was always on the go, he had an easygoing and larger than life personality. Tom worked at a variety of jobs during his lifetime but the majority of his adult life was spent doing what he loved best, working outdoors with his lifelong friend Jaime Yaylaian and his landscaping company.
He always maintained a love for life as evidenced by his smiles, laughter, and generosity which were a part of his everyday lifestyle. Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always willing to help anyone in need. He truly enjoyed the banter among his family members and being around the people he loved. Tom's generous spirit and kind demeanor will be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting hours as a way to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 4-7 pm at Roney Funeral Home in Grafton, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11 am in St Philip's Church in Grafton, MA.
Tom's family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his memory to
Spaulding Rehabilitation Center Development Office, 1575 Cambridge Street, Cambridge MA 02138
Giving.spauldingnetwork.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020