Thomas W. Honeyman
WORCESTER - Thomas Honeyman of Worcester, MA passed away on February 13, 2020 at UMass Medical Center following a brief illness.
Tom was born in Somerville, NJ on August 13, 1945 to Robert and June (Garverick) Honeyman.
He leaves his wife, Ellen Garvey Honeyman, his son, Alexander, of Leicester, MA, his step-son, Andrew Rhicard, of Athens, GA and Andrew's family, including his wife, Laura, and their sons Ronan and Sam. Tom also leaves his brother, Kenneth, of New Port Richey, FL and his cousin, Susan Honeyman, of PA. In addition to his family, Tom's life was greatly enriched by many cherished friendships.
Tom graduated from Colgate University in 1967 and received his Ph.D. from Harvard Medical School in 1972. He spent his professional career as a member of the faculty and professor of Physiology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester.
If friends of Tom would like to make a donation in his memory, a contribution to the Worcester County Food Bank would be appreciated.
Friends are invited to join Tom's family for a gathering to celebrate his life on March 8th at 2 PM at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 E Temple Street, Boylston, MA 01505.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester, is directing arrangements.
