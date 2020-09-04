1/1
Thomas Jacques
Thomas E. Jacques, 78

Brookfield - Thomas E. Jacques, 78 of Brookfield, died Wednesday, September 2nd, after a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 39 years, Marie A. (Tift) Jacques, his son Robert T. Jacques and his wife Denise of Ludlow, his daughters Wendy V. Jefferson and her husband David of Brookfield, and Patricia A. Jacques of Warren, his step son Robert F. Henry of Brookfield and his step daughter Linda L. Christianson of Brookfield, a sister Gail Plowman and her husband Jerry of Goleta, Calif., 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Donna Saar.

Tom was a senior Vice President at Flexcon Co. in Spencer where he worked for 43 years, retiring in 2003.

He was born in Mineloa, NY, the son of Thomas A. and Grace L. (Trayer) Jacques and later graduated from Massapequa High School on Long Island and also Worcester Junior College.

Tom was past President and an Honorary Life member of the Spencer Exchange Club and was very active over the years, spearheading many committees and activities. Tom was an avid golfer and former member of Cohasse Country Club in Southbridge. He enjoyed traveling, skiing and boating on South Pond with his family.

He was a former corporator of Cornerstone Bank and former board member of Mary Lane Hospital in Ware.

Memorial calling hours (with Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing) will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. At the conclusion of the visitation, a private family only memorial service will take place in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer Exchange Club (Scholarship Fund), P.O. Box 219, Spencer, MA. 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
