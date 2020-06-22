Thomas F. Lilley, Sr., 84LEICESTER - Thomas F. Lilley, Sr., 84, died Saturday, June 20, 2929 in Rose Monahan Hospice Home after an illness.He leaves his wife of 64 years, Shirley A. (LaMountain) Lilley; two sons, Thomas F. Lilley, Jr. and his wife Mary Kay of New Milford, CT and Stephen J. Lilley and his wife Mary of Woodbridge, CT; two daughters, Deborah A. Wall and her husband William of Spencer and Michele M. Maglione and her husband Andrew of Charlton; two brothers, Joseph Lilley of Napa, CA and David Lilley and his wife Darleen of Nampa, Idaho; four sisters, Madeline Stoskus of Leicester, Kathleen Conner of San Jose, CA, Gloria Loader and her husband Al of Millbury and Patricia Lilley of Reno, Nevada; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeffery, Daniel, Patricia, Sean, Ian, Brenna, Arianne, Ryan, Juliana, Kristin, Nicole, Andrew,III & Stephen; 10 great grandchildren, Mallory, Jace, Kaelyn, Ava, Jameson, Myles, Ashleigh, River, Eva & Paul and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, James, John, Louis and Timothy Lilley and three sisters, Bernadette Lawrence and Rose & Sara Lilley.Thomas was born in Westborough, son of James H. and Madaline B. (Despres) Lilley. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was a television technician for RCA for 20 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Pius X Parish and was a longtime CCD teacher. He was a past Commander and life member of the Cherry Valley American Legion Post 443. In 2007, due to his petitioning, the Lilley Bill was signed into law, which gave thousands of disabled veterans license plates for those who have service connected disabilities. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking, canning, and family get-togethers in Rhode Island. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Monahan Hospice House for their compassionate care.The funeral will be held Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 AM with a funeral Mass in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main Street, Leicester. Friends are asked to please go directly to the church. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leicester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street is directing funeral arrangements.