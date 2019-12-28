|
|
Thomas M. Loiselle, 51
UXBRIDGE - Thomas M. Loiselle, 51, of Millville Rd. died unexpectedly on Thurs. Dec. 26, 2019 at home after being stricken ill.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years Sabrina A. (Hegerich) Loiselle; his daughter Sydney A. Loiselle; his dad Kenneth R. Loiselle of Grafton; his sister Elizabeth A. James and her husband Stephen of Webster; his brother Michael A. Loiselle and his wife Kristine of Blackstone; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Born in Worcester, MA on May 10, 1968, he was son of the late Lucille G. (Bourdeau) Loiselle, was raised in Northbridge, and lived in Uxbridge the past 13 years.
Tom was a self-employed electrician throughout the area. Previously he worked with his dad as an electrician. A graduate of Northbridge High School, he was a member of the Class of 1986.
An active guy with a great sense of humor, Tom enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and travel, especially taking yearly family cruises. Energetic and ever ready for an adventure, he was always fun, and enjoyed being around his family and friends. He loved listening to music. Tom and his daughter Sydney were big fans of the Beatles. He cherished time with Sydney and always took her to her Karate class.
An amazing husband and dad, Tom will be missed terribly and remembered as a warm, loving family man with a great spirit.
His Memorial Calling Hours will be held Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 from Noon to 3 pm in Tancrell Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. Uxbridge. Services will be held at the end of calling hours in the funeral home at 3 pm Memorial donations to help his family may be made to https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10156837068476705&id=680656704&sfnsn=mo
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019