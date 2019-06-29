Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Thomas Looney


1960 - 2019
Thomas Looney Obituary
Thomas P Looney

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Thomas P. Looney, 59, of North Brookfield passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home.

Services will be help privately. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 20 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604, or at www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org or Massachusetts Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605, www.veteransinc.org To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019
