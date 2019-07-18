|
|
Thomas F. Malone III, 62
WORCESTER - Thomas F. Malone, III, 62, a life-long resident of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident that occurred two days prior on his birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was one of four children of June I. (Pierce) and Thomas F. Malone, Jr. He was lucky in love, marrying his high school sweetheart, Christine A. (Bouley) Malone. Together, they shared 42 joyful years of marriage.
In addition to his wife Christine, Thomas will be remembered and missed by his son Thomas F. Malone, IV and his wife Sarah of Dudley, daughter Maura A. Curran and her husband Jason of Douglas; beloved grandchildren, Benjamin and Anna; siblings Kathy Scally and her husband Warren, Maureen Banach and her husband Peter, Patricia Burgner and her husband Glenn; along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues.
Thomas graduated from the Worcester Boys Trade School in 1975. Shortly after graduating, he began practicing in the electrical trade, devoting his entire 38-year career as a licensed electrician, and a licensed sprinkler fitter. Thomas spent the majority of has career employed with Cushman and Wakefield, with whom he retired in 2014.
As a lover of nature and animals, Thomas found pleasure and comfort in the outdoors. He spent many hours maintaining his lawn and gardens, fishing, and taking walks along the Quabbin Reservoir with his wife. His love for the outdoors combined with his sense of adventure is what led him to a passion for motorcycle riding. When the sun was shining, Thomas could almost always be found riding around on his motorcycle both locally and throughout the country roads of New England. During his travels, he sought out antique shops and roadside stands, collecting unique items that characterized his home and garage. Antiquing was a hobby that he shared with his wife.
Thomas was also a man who could fix nearly anything and was quick to lend a helping hand to others in need. He and his father would spend quality time together working on cars and rebuilding engines. Over these later years, Thomas continued to tinker with engines, especially smaller engines, because he was fascinated by how things worked.
Also like his late father, Thomas had a quick wit and a lively sense of humor. He knew just how to ignite a room with laughter during family gatherings. He enjoyed spending time with his neighbors and friends, but especially his family. If the topic of politics came up, Thomas was certain to share his thoughts and feelings. He was a very proud grandfather to his precious Benjamin and Anna, who brought a smile to his face.
In honor of Thomas' wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately under the direction of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Thomas' memory to Worcester County Motorcyclists' Survivors Fund Inc., P.O. Box 536, North Uxbridge, MA 01538. To leave a note condolence or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 18 to July 19, 2019