Thomas A. McDonald
WESTBOROUGH - Thomas A. McDonald, 58, of Westborough, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. He was the husband of Eileen M. (Conley) McDonald.
Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Bernard and Marjorie (Gifford) McDonald. He was educated in Westborough and Marlborough schools and was a 1979 graduate of Westborough High School.
Tom worked as a carpenter and remodeler in the greater Westborough area. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, fishing, golfing and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Lauren McDonald and her husband, Angel Cruz, of Westborough, Rory Conley of Worcester and Derek Aspinwall of Spencer; three brothers, Bernie McDonald and his wife, Peggy, of Westborough, Jack McDonald and his wife, Jill, of Webster and James McDonald and his girlfriend, Lauren Brown, of Charlton; three sisters, Karen Varriale and her husband, Vic, of Florida, Kathy McPherson and her husband, Russell, of Westborough and Theresa Hoogendorn and her husband, Mark, of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Callie McDonald and Raylen Cruz and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the VFW Post 9013, 9 Milk St., Westborough, MA 01581
