Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rural Cemetery
Rutland, MA
Thomas K. Meagher, 62

Rutland - Thomas K. Meagher, 62, died at home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born in Worcester, the son of Betty Jean (Wood) and James W. Meagher, and was a lifelong resident of Rutland.

Along with his parents, Thomas will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Kathleen Meagher of Rutland; his brother, James Meagher and his wife, Debbie of Cape Elizabeth, ME; his niece, Jennifer Loring and her husband, Josh; his nephew, Brandon Meagher; as well as his grand nephew, Grady Loring.

Thomas graduated from Wachusett Regional High School with the class of 1975. He had devoted his life to his family and their business, Rutland Sanitation, where he had worked for over 40 years and was part owner. Thomas loved his extended family of card players and took great pride in his work. Above all he cherished his family and spending time with his nieces and nephews and his beloved grand nephew.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Rural Cemetery, Rutland. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be madeto Sweet Pea F.O.R. Animals, P.O. Box 897, Rutland, MA 01543 or to the Rutland Sportsmens Club, 75 Pleasantdale Rd., Rutland, MA 01543. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
