|
|
Thomas M. Moriarty, 74
Lancaster - Thomas M. Moriarty, 74, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He is reunited with his beloved wife of 51 years, Cheryl A. (Brazao) Moriarty, who died in 2019. Tom is survived by his children and spouses, Steven P. Moriarty & Pamela of Panama City, FL; and Kimberly Moriarty & Donald Boudreau of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Brandy, Kelsey, and Jessica Moriarty, and Lucas Boudreau. He leaves two brothers: John Moriarty & wife Lorraine; and Peter Moriarty; sister-in-law Judy Moriarty; several nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his siblings Francis Moriarty and Rose Phillips.
Tom was born in Boston to Irish immigrants Patrick & Bridget (Wynne) Moriarty. He attended local schools and was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Jamaica Plain. Following graduation, he enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army Reserves. Tom enjoyed his professional career with the Telephone Company, first as a lineman and later in various managerial capacities through several company mergers until ultimately retiring from Verizon. A great friend and neighbor, Tom was known as a devoted family man, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Of his many enjoyments, golf, bowling, trips to the casino, people watching, road trips, and vacations to the Caribbean, were his notably favorites. Above all, time with family was his greatest pleasure in life. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thomas Moriarty to: , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 15, 2020