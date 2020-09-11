Thomas Murphy

Thomas Edward Jerome Murphy, 62
Dudley - Thomas Edward Jerome Murphy, 62, passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020 while at the Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge.
He is predeceased by his parents Dorothy Louise (Johnson) Murphy and Thomas Jerome Murphy.
Tom was born in Texas and traveled domestically and internationally with his military family until settling in Clinton Massachusetts. He resided for many years in Clinton, and the Hudson, Marlboro area . He attended Clinton Public Schools. Following his military family's service, Tom served in the Army National Guard. He was a great joke and storyteller as any Irishman would be, inheriting his mother and father's wit and humor. Tom worked as an automotive mechanic for many years. As a hobby he rebuilt cars well as well as building a race car. In later years he was a maintenance engineer at the Southbridge Hotel and Conference Center. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles with his brother and more importantly spending time with friends and family. Tom was always willing to help lend a hand or listening ear. He was loved by all and will be remembered affectionately by those whose lives he touched.
Tom's pride and joy were his children and stepchildren whom he loved dearly.
He leaves his wife of 17 years Cheri (Blanchard) Murphy of Dudley; mother in-law Sue Mahlert of Dudley; brother in-law Joe of Massachusetts; Father in-law Joe Blanchard and his wife Tina of Arizona; his three children: Tina, Tommy, and Crystal; his grandson AJ all of Massachusetts; stepdaughter Ashlee Burns of Massachusetts; stepson Joshua Burns and his wife, Carrie and two granddaughters, Charlotte and Daniella of Colorado; brothers Michael Murphy of Arizona, Patrick Murphy and spouse Edith of Virginia; sister Anna Hanrahan and spouse Dan of New Hampshire, and sister Susan Murphy of Massachusetts as well as several nieces and nephews along with tow grandnephews and a grandniece.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Foundation in honor of Tom.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com
where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Tom.