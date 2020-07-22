Thomas K. O'Halloran, 71



Summerville - Thomas K. O'Halloran of Summerville SC passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on July 20, 2020 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born on May 28, 1949, to the late Thomas G. O'Halloran and Annette E. (Duhamel) O'Halloran in Worcester MA, and grew up in Auburn MA. Tom graduated from Auburn High School in June, 1967. Tom enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country from August 2, 1967, until his military retirement on October 31, 1988.



During his years in the Navy, Tom served as an Air Intercept Controller during the Vietnam era and was serving as a Curriculum and Instructional Standard Specialist in Virginia when he retired. His Navy achievements included a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, 7 Vietnam Service medals, the RPV (Republic of Vietnam) Campaign Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, and 3 Sea Service Deployment ribbons. After his military retirement, Tom worked as a software developer for defense contractor Northrup Grummon from November, 1988 until his retirement in June 2007. Upon his retirement he moved to South Carolina and fell in love with both the sport and camaraderie of golf. In March 2013, he was honored by an article in Charleston Golf News noting that he had played 368 rounds of golf in 2012. He continued with that same passion, and Carolinas Golf Association Magazine later published an article applauding his 321 rounds in 2014. His best golf score was a 73 (twice) and he was blessed with 3 career holes-in-one. Those who knew him could find him golfing each morning, home watching golf or Judge Judy, or out to eat, usually at Chili's in Summerville at table 77, where a plaque was presented on what is now known as "Tom's Table". Tom loved his family, friends, and golf companions.



He leaves behind his siblings Robert O'Halloran (Gina) of Webster MA; Jean O'Halloran of Worcester MA; Patricia Beckman (William) of N Oxford MA; and Anne LeMay (Gary) of Fitchburg MA, several loving nieces, nephews, and his "South Carolina family" who loved him: Dara and Erik Gehringer and children; Ashley Burn and Joshua Orth and children; and Joseph Warner.



There will be a Celebration of Tom's life at the Golf Club at Wescott Plantation, 5000 Westcott Club Dr, Summerville SC 29485, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm for his friends and family.



Due to his military career and his love of golf (and Tiger Woods), the family asks that flowers be omitted and donations be made to PGA HOPE Charleston, 5000 Wescott Blvd. Summerville, SC 29485. This program is an adaptive golf program offered by PGA Professionals as a rehabilitation tool to improve our veterans' quality of life by enhancing their well-being at no cost to our veterans.



Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, North Charleston, SC.





