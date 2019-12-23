|
Thomas J. Polack, 73
Clinton - Thomas J. Polack, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Michelle (Arsenault) Polack; their children, Jacqueline Carlisle and her fiancé David Sargent of Clinton; and Thomas G. Polack & wife Stephanie of Sterling; five grandchildren: Thomas H. Carlisle II & his fiancée Maria Fragale, Caroline A. Carlisle & her fiancé Taylor Della-Kellegrew, Alexis, Lauren, and Evangeline Polack; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Carlisle, Thomas H. Carlisle III, and Michael Polack. He is pre-deceased by his son-in-law Thomas H. Carlisle.
Thomas was born in Clinton to the late Benny & Viola (Strzyz) Polack. Following studies at Clinton High School, Tom enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Corporal Polack was honorably discharged following three years of foreign service and was awarded a Purple Heart Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation with one bronze star, and Meritorious Unit Commendation. Tom returned home safely to enjoy a successful career with General Motors until retirement. In addition, he dedicated much time to the recovery efforts of POW/MIA, and too, served as a counselor and mentor for the Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps. A life-long fan of boxing, Tom was an amateur boxer in his younger years and a coach for the golden gloves throughout his adult life. Always with a keen wit and brilliant mind, Tom had a strong passion for learning, reading, researching all topics, notably religion, science, and extra-terrestrial life. His talents with the written word were bountiful and reflected in many years of poetry compositions. Above all, he was devoted to his family and will be most remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020