Thomas J. Quinn, Jr.Worcester - Thomas J. Quinn, Jr., 60, of Worcester, formerly of Long Island, New York, passed from life to life on Sunday September 6, 2020, where the arms of His Savior and thunderous applause awaited him. Tommy had placed his faith and trust in Jesus Christ many years ago which rendered his death one that was swallowed up in victory. Tommy is now fully healed and eternally home in the presence of his Savior and Lord.Tommy was born in Queens, New York, son of Marguerite Quinn and the late, Thomas J. Quinn. Although life presented Tommy with the challenges of cerebral palsy, he came to Worcester nearly thirty years ago to live an independent life with the help of his faithful God and care givers, Peggy Johnson and her son, Elijah Walsh. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Peggy and Elijah for loving Tommy so well. For nearly three decades, Peggy lovingly cared for Tommy and brought endless joy to his life. Elijah's son Gabriel was loved and cherished by Tommy and the two had a bond that words simply pale to describe.Tommy was a voracious reader and thanks to the love and dedication of his Uncle John, he was able to enjoy classes at Queens College in New York prior to moving to Worcester. He was known for navigating Worcester in his wheelchair and heading out for his newspaper before sunrise. Tommy enjoyed coffee, bingo, making others laugh with his unique sense of humor, and absolutely adored babies. He delighted in delivering flowers to whoever had a birthday and was the first one to extend a tissue to the hurting. He was always the first one to visit someone in the hospital which was a reflection of Tommy's compassionate and Christlike heart. All who knew him well were blessed by his unstoppable determination and laser focused faith. His Bible was constantly in use and falling apart which was the reason his life wasn't. He loved God's Word and longed for the day his faith would be made sight.Tommy is survived by his mother, Marguerite; a brother, Michael Quinn; two sisters, Kelly Malacinski and her husband Andrei, Laura Rodgers and her husband Noel; a niece and five nephews, Victoria, Michael, Christopher, Ken, Graham, and Justin. Tommy is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends along with his dearly loved church family at Calvary Worship Center. The family will be forever grateful for Pastor Joe Ford and Pastor Bob Handley as faithful Shepherds who poured into Tommy's life in countless ways.One of Tommy's favorite verses was Romans 8:18 " I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us." Tommy leaned into his suffering with his eyes firmly fixed on future glory. His heart's desire was to glorify God and now he gets to enjoy Him forever.