Thomas Rice
1939 - 2020
Thomas "Tim" Rice, 81

Uxbridge - Thomas "Tim" Rice, 81, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Sandra L. (Pheonix) Rice; his loving children, Amy E. Confalone and her husband Alfred of Hampton, NH, Kristine A. Phaneuf and Robert Coakley of Uxbridge, MA, Thomas Rice, Jr. of Clovis, CA; six grandchildren, Charles Confalone, Samuel Confalone, Katie Confalone, Ashlee Phaneuf, Alexis Rice, and Jena Rice; a sister Mary Jane Rice of SC and Kathy Craig of Whitinsville and a sister-in-law, Winifred "Una" Rice, of Uxbridge. He is predeceased by his three brothers; James, Edward and David. He was born in Milford, on June 17, 1939 and was the son of Thomas and Albina (Gauthier) Rice. Tom lived in Uxbridge most of his life.

Tom graduated from Uxbridge High School in 1958 and earned his degree in Pharmacy at Northeastern University, Boston. He worked as a pharmacist at the Veterans Hospital and Department of Correction. Tom also volunteered for the Town of Uxbridge; serving on the Board of Health, Board of Selectman, Housing Authority, Library Trustee and EMT/Fire Department. He also worked for the State of Massachusetts as a Pharmacy Inspector as well as a certified health inspector for town Boards of Health. Many people know Tom from the days he worded as a soda clerk at Lynch's Drug Store.

Tom loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a master at Irish wit.

A visiting hour for Tim will be from 9:30-10:30AM on December 10, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, followed by a Mass at 11:00AM at Saint Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St, Uxbridge. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

Donations in Tom's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Mary Church, 71 Mendon St., Uxbridge, MA 01569. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
