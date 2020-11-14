Thomas John Rondeau, 71



South Newfane, VT - Thomas John Rondeau



Son of Joseph and Helen (Bruno) Rondeau, he is predeceased by his parents and brother Mike Rondeau (1989). Survived by his wife Carol Nolet Rondeau of S. Newfane VT, brother Ken Rondo of Las Vegas NV, sisters Susan Caeton of Fremont CA and Penelope Rondeau of Sacramento CA, children Mia Jones of Las Vegas NV, Timothy Thomas of Castle Rock CO, Arcina Rondeau of Beaverton OR and Leila Kluth of Millbury MA; and twenty-nine East Coast cousins, nieces and nephews.



Born in Milwaukee, he grew up in Pewaukee before moving to Fremont CA in June, 1960. He attended the Horner Intermediate School and later graduated from Mission High School (1966), followed by his BA in Medieval English Literature (1970). He attained his Masters in English at Sonoma State (1976) and completed his formal education with his Juris Doctorate from University of Arizona Law School (1983). Early on, he practiced family law in Sierra Vista, AZ. He later practiced real estate law at Goold Patterson of Las Vegas, NV (88-98), then at USA Capital (1998-2005). He returned to Goold Patterson in 2005 until he retired (2010).



A lifetime musician on drums and harmonica, he began his musical journey by learning flute and drum in the 6th grade. Later his music teacher wisely decided percussion was his muse. He belonged to the Mission High marching band and years later performed onstage at the E-String on Sunset with lifelong friend Barry Goold of Las Vegas NV.



Loved by his children, he touched the lives of many. His quick wit, dry humor and hearty laugh mingled with deep and ponderous thoughts. Meticulous and exacting, especially in the food department, he kept his slender physique through the years, though a bit too much at the end. High strung, impatient and temperamental yet generous and loving, he was a special kind of person so rare to find. A whiz in math, he enjoyed expert Sudoku, logic and crossword puzzles, or his hand-held poker game. He loved to be outdoors, an avid runner in earlier years, later it was chopping, splitting and stacking firewood, shoveling, snow-blowing, hiking or just sitting by the firepit enjoying the fruits of his labor.



He binge-watched his father's Peter Gunn and Wyatt Earp series, Andy Griffith, the Real McCoys and Dark Shadows. He loved blue grass and roots music. Mississippi John Hurt, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Jim Queskin's Jug Band, the Carter Family, Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, and many others. He and Barry digitized his extensive vinyl library and ended up with a collection of 63 thousand songs.



He passed away peacefully in his home with his wife and family after a long battle with cancer on November 11, 2020. Celebration(s) of Life are planned for Spring 2021; one for the East Coast family and another in Las Vegas, NV.





