Thomas P. Roughan - Friend, Father, Grandpa



Bradenton, FLA - Thomas Paul Roughan, died November 5, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. He was 71. Tom was born in Worcester, MA to John and Doris and was the oldest of 4 children. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in economics from Assumption College. At 30 years old, Tom started his own company, Thomas & Co Insurance Agency, which grew substantially and created numerous jobs for local residents. From 1984 -1986, Tom served as President of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce where he created several community building programs and revitalized the Dr. Robert H. Goddard Park, commemorating the launch of the world's first liquid-fueled rocket. Later in his life, Tom moved to a beautiful area 1 mile from Old Orchard Beach in Saco, Maine. During his time there, he served on the Saco City Council and also volunteered at the local Fire Department.



Tom was as large as life and had many interests outside of public service. He was a classical music enthusiast, had a great appreciation for literature and even began to write novellas. He took great joy in carefully shopping for ingredients to cook healthy meals and bake full fat scrumptious treats for dessert, with strawberry shortcake as one of his favorites. He marveled at all the wonders of nature and loved taking his grandson to the lake for fishing or short walks in the wilderness. In the last few years of his life, he became an avid traveler and had the opportunity to visit Cuba which he considered one of his most enjoyable and impactful experiences.



Tom had a keen intellect and sense of humor like no other. His quick wit, charm and curiosity of the world around him would make people feel like they belonged. Tom taught us that every day has the potential to be a great day and to make today a great day. He was known to make family, friends, and strangers alike, laugh so hard they would cry.



He is remembered by his family, his daughter, Dr. Jill Elizabeth Roughan and her son, Connor David Roughan, of San Diego, California, his son, Cambridge, MA resident and MIT-alum, Mr. Brian Thomas Roughan, his daughter-in-law, Ms. Kerry McDonald, and their four children, Molly, Jack, Abby and Sam Roughan, his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. John Jr. and Ms. Barbara Roughan, his brother, Mr. Michael Roughan (deceased 1984), his sister, Ms. Mary Elizabeth Roughan and her son, U.S. Veteran, Mr. Donald Willar, his partner, Ms. Kathleen Vandergrift and her son and his husband, Mr. Kevin and Mr. Javier Vandergrift, and his many friends throughout the world. We mourn his passing as a great loss but know he is resting in peace and that his legacy – as a Friend, as a Father, as a Grandpa – will live on.



A memorial is being planned. For more information please contact Jill at joieroughan@gmail.com.





