|
|
Thomas J. Savage, Sr.
Paxton - Thomas J. Savage Sr., 74, died peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Florida. He was born in Worcester and grew up in Shrewsbury, the son of Frank A. and Mary V. (Pistara) Savage. He lived in Paxton for 46 years.
Tom graduated from Shrewsbury High School with the class of 1963. He proudly served in the Army National Guard and later enjoyed being an active member of the American Legion Post 306 in Paxton for many years, also serving as Post Bar Manager. Tom met his one true love, the late Mary E. (Kelly) Savage at Tom's work outing in 1970. They soon married and settled in Paxton where they raised their family and shared 37 years of marriage. Tom devoted 32 years to the former Norton Co., retiring as Materials Coordinator in 2001. He was a member of St. Columba Church in Paxton for many years where he leaves many dear friends. Tom was very active in his children's extracurricular activities, where he helped coach baseball and soccer games. He was an active member in the Paxton Lions Club and served a number of years on Paxton's Cable Commission. After retirement Tom pursued his two greatest outdoor hobbies. Whether it was fishing on the boat on Browning Pond, or on the golf course at Bedrock in Rutland where he spent a lot of time with his friends in the Senior Golf League. He also enjoyed fleeing the harsh New England winters for the warmth and sunshine of Florida. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary E. (Kelly) Savage in 2008. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Thomas J. Savage Jr. and his wife, Gabrielle of Paxton; his daughter, Kelly M. Savage of Kissimmee, FL; his sister, Diane Crouse and her husband, Raymond of Shrewsbury and Fran Parker and her husband, Richard Guindon of Seattle, Washington; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15th at St. Columba Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton. Burial will follow at Mooreland Cemetery, 261 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paxton Post 306, 885 Pleasant St., Paxton, MA 01612 or Animal Rescue Front, P.O. Box 1654 North Eastham, MA 02651. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020