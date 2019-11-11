|
|
Thomas Shivick, Sr.
Pittsburg - Thomas F. Shivick, Sr., 76, of Pittsburg, NH, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home with his beloved family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Webster, Mass., on July 6, 1943, a son to the late Frank and Mary (Vitkus) Shivick, and he lived most of his life in Rochdale, Mass., before moving to Pittsburg.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Gayle (Drew) Shivick of Pittsburg; a daughter, Jane Shivick and her husband Todd Dickie of Worcester, Mass.; two sons, Thomas F. Shivick, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Spencer, Mass., and Michael Shivick of Rochdale, Mass.; a brother, Richard Shivick and his wife Nancy of Florida; three grandchildren, Megan Dickie, Thomas F. Shivick III, and Grace Shivick; his long-time friend, Ronald Pocis of Auburn, Mass., and several nieces and nephews.
A sister, Nancy Benson, predeceased him.
Thomas was a graduate of Leicester High School as well as the Worcester Industrial Technical Institute where he studied sheet metal fabrication. He was a sheet metal fabricator with Arduini Manufacturing Co. and Howard Products for many years where he worked to design the tunnels found in CT scans and MRIs before receiving his teaching certification. Thomas went on to teach both sheet metal fabrication and plant maintenance at Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School before retiring to the Great North Woods of NH.
Thomas was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, water skiing, snowmobiling, ATVing, and boating. He was a competitive league bowler for many years and a talented craftsman with the ability to recreate anything he saw.
Calling hours and service information remains pending and will be available soon online at www.haysfuneralhome.com for the Hays Funeral Home in Northborough, Mass. Interment will be at a later date in the Howard Street Cemetery in Northborough, of which notice will be given.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Shivick may be made to the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.
Arrangements in NH are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, NH.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019