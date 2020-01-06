Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
Thomas St. Pierre


1937 - 2020
Thomas E. St. Pierre, 82

SHREWSBURY - St. Pierre, Thomas E., 82, a US Marine, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and Mullica Township, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 with family by his side.

He was born May 18, 1937 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Thomas J. and Clara B (Lariviere) St. Pierre.

Tom was married to the late Patricia (Qualey) St. Pierre. Attended Shrewsbury High School and was a graduate from Clark University. Tom worked at the family founded St. Pierre Chain in Worcester, MA. He retired in 1996 as President of Mark Industries so he could follow his passion for playing his beloved game of golf. He was so proud to be the first golfer to fill the passbook on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama. 468 holes of golf played at 26 golf courses distributed across the State of Alabama in 26 days. Not only did Tom complete his quest, upon finishing he turned around and did it again.

He is survived by his children, Robin (Eric) Rosenberg, Jon "Tom's Favorite Son", Pamela (William) McLay. Brothers, Robert (Jane), Paul (deceased) (Gail), and Roderick (Elizabeth). Grandsons Maxx, Zak and Couper. Missed by his beloved dog, Ashley.

A private service will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood, NJ.

A Memorial service, celebrating Thomas and Patricia's lives will be held May 18, 2020 (Tom's Birthday and Patricia's 20th year anniversary of her passing) at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury, Ma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite Veterans' organization, in Tom's memory. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
