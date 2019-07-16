|
|
Thomas F. Stevens
The Villages, FL - Thomas (Tom) F. Stevens, 87, died on April 19, 2018 after a long illness. The son of Thomas A. Stevens and Mary C. (Kiscielis) Stevens of Auburn.
Tom proudly served in the Army and graduated from The Engineer Officer Candidate School as a 2nd Lieutenant. Tom earned an Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering and went on to a rewarding career with Norton Warner Swasey and CTI-Cryogenics.
Tom lived life to the fullest. Enjoying swimming, boating and skiing with his family. He retired to Plymouth, and continued his love for fishing and lobstering on the Cape Cod Canal. Later he moved to Florida with Kathy Hagar where he enjoyed golfing, playing cards and dinner with friends.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children Kenneth Stevens, Richard Stevens and Jeanne Cyr. His daughter Donna and former wife Nancy predeceased him. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Katie Stevens, Marissa Cyr and Kody Cyr.
On July 22nd, Tom will be buried at Mt. View Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join together to celebrate Tom's life.
RSVP [email protected]
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019