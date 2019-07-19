|
|
Thomas R. Stevens, 26
North Oxford - Thomas R. Stevens, 26, of North Oxford passed away in his home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Thomas was born in Worcester on January 15, 1993 and is survived by his parents, Ronald C. and Mary A. (Beaudette) Stevens of North Oxford; his paternal grandmother, Joan Stevens of North Oxford; two aunts, Lynn Stevens – Mullens of Hampton, NH and Susan Brooks of Oxford; an uncle, Mark Beaudette of Webster and many cousins. He also had a special connection with Uncle Dan, Aunt Ann, Uncle Jimmy, Aunt Lucina, and Aunt Reeree.
Thomas was employed by R. Stevens Electric in North Oxford and had also worked at Hermitage Nursing Home, Sodexo Corp @ Abbvie, and Dunkin Donuts in Auburn.
He grew up in Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 2011 and then continued his education at Quinsigamond Community College. Thomas played soccer throughout his youth, both with his schools and with the Oxford Youth Soccer Association. Thomas spent many years learning karate and was proud of his accomplishment of earning a black belt. He was an avid snowboarder and enjoyed listening to music, however he had a true love and affection for animals, especially his cats.
Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM in the Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St. Oxford. Burial services will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to MSPCA – Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
www.paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019