Thomas Sturiale Jr., 83
SOUTHBOROUGH - Thomas Sturiale Jr., 83, of Southborough and formerly of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Massachuetts General Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of Diane (Vassallo) Sturiale for over 48 years.
Born in Oneonta, NY, he was the son of the late Benedetta (Diliberto) and Thomas Sturiale. Tom graduated from high school when he was 16 and joined the Navy at 17. Following his tour of duty, he started college and earned his Bachelor's degree from Alfred University, and went on to receive a Master's degree from both Rensselaer Polytech, and Harvard Business School. Tom has always been a hard worker - after his grave digging job and his infamous newspaper route in Oneonta as a teenager, he became a Plant Manager at Corning Glass Works, a VP at Raytheon, the President of Neles-Jamesbury, and the President of Amtrol. Upon retiring, Tom started his own Financial Planning Consulting Company. He has always been committed to philanthropy - in late 70's he was chairman of the United Way in Bradford, PA and has spent the last 15 years in the leadership of the Rotary Club of Framingham. Tom was a passionate golfer, loved sailing and traveled around the world with Diane. He enjoyed his five grandchildren immensely. His fortitude and strength will forever be remembered.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his 3 daughters, Lauren Dymek and her husband, Terry; Stephanie Franklin and her husband, Shan; Nita Taibi and her husband, Giuseppe; his adored grandchildren; Maeve Dymek, Tommy and Jack Franklin, Ella and Gaia Taibi.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, from 4 to 6 pm at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough, where Covid 19 restrictions, set forth by the Governor will be followed.
A Mass of resurrection will be held on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 am at St Matthew Church, 26 Highland Street, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent in his name to Rotary Club of Framingham, Education Fund. Box 2173 Framingham, MA 01703. www.FraminghamRotary.org
To leave words of condolence or share your remembrances and stories with the family, don't forget some of his best jokes, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com