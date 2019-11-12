|
Thomas G. Terhaar, 76
SHREWSBURY - Thomas G. Terhaar, 76, of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at St. Francis Nursing Home in Worcester. Calling hours will be on Friday November 15, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019