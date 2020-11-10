Thomas J. Tetrault, 59
Brookfield - Thomas John Tetrault, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, while doing the thing he loved best - riding his bike.
Born and raised in Brookfield, Tom was the son of Ernest and Elizabeth (Cronin) Tetrault. He graduated from Tantasqua Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1979, where he specialized in machinery. He worked as a machinist for the rest of his life, including most recently at Gavitt Wire & Cable Company.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Cheryl, whom he married two short weeks ago, and his new step-children and their families, Diane Girouard of Hubbardston, Derek White and his wife Katie of South Berwick, ME, and Ryan White of Gardner; five step-grandchildren, and a great-step-grandchild. He also leaves behind his four siblings, Michael Tetrault of Charlton, Michelle Booth and her husband David of Brookfield, Elizabeth Tetrault of Brookfield, and Catherine Cronin of Charlton; four step-siblings, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, six nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and nephews, and an uncountable amount of friends, including the Cool Island Guys, a group of friends who he famously camped with every year for over 30 years.
Tom was a friend to all and a devoted member of his family. He could often be found riding his bike all across Massachusetts, where he regularly logged two thousand miles every year. If he wasn't riding his bike, he was enjoying his regular weekly breakfast with his friends at the Clam Box, helping a friend or relative in need with anything they asked him for, or playing the "get back here" game with all of his young nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren!
There is no perfect way to contextualize his charisma. Tom was Tom. He had an infectious spirit, and he filled every room he entered with joy and laughter. He will be sincerely missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours for Tom will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 2 to 4pm in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield. Masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed while in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Petal thru Youth, P.O. Box 691, Chicopee, MA 01021 or at www.pedalthruyouth.org
. "Rebuilding Bikes to Rebuild Our Youth."
