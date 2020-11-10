1/1
Thomas Tetrault
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Tetrault, 59

Brookfield - Thomas John Tetrault, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, while doing the thing he loved best - riding his bike.

Born and raised in Brookfield, Tom was the son of Ernest and Elizabeth (Cronin) Tetrault. He graduated from Tantasqua Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1979, where he specialized in machinery. He worked as a machinist for the rest of his life, including most recently at Gavitt Wire & Cable Company.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Cheryl, whom he married two short weeks ago, and his new step-children and their families, Diane Girouard of Hubbardston, Derek White and his wife Katie of South Berwick, ME, and Ryan White of Gardner; five step-grandchildren, and a great-step-grandchild. He also leaves behind his four siblings, Michael Tetrault of Charlton, Michelle Booth and her husband David of Brookfield, Elizabeth Tetrault of Brookfield, and Catherine Cronin of Charlton; four step-siblings, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, six nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and nephews, and an uncountable amount of friends, including the Cool Island Guys, a group of friends who he famously camped with every year for over 30 years.

Tom was a friend to all and a devoted member of his family. He could often be found riding his bike all across Massachusetts, where he regularly logged two thousand miles every year. If he wasn't riding his bike, he was enjoying his regular weekly breakfast with his friends at the Clam Box, helping a friend or relative in need with anything they asked him for, or playing the "get back here" game with all of his young nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren!

There is no perfect way to contextualize his charisma. Tom was Tom. He had an infectious spirit, and he filled every room he entered with joy and laughter. He will be sincerely missed by all who knew him.

Calling hours for Tom will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 2 to 4pm in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield. Masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed while in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Petal thru Youth, P.O. Box 691, Chicopee, MA 01021 or at www.pedalthruyouth.org. "Rebuilding Bikes to Rebuild Our Youth."

An online guest book is available at

varnumfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Varnum Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved