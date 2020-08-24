Thomas N. Tibbetts, 72Holden - Thomas N. Tibbetts, 72, of Holden died unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 after being stricken ill.Mr. Tibbetts is survived by his children, Deirdre Smith and her husband Brad of Sevierville, TN, Brenna Holden of Windham, ME, Nathan Tibbetts of Everett, MA and Melanie Tibbetts of Portland, CT; his brother, Harry Tibbetts of Gardner, MA; three sisters, Blanche O'Brien of Gardner, MA, Susan Roy of Spencer, MA and Rose Sturtevant of Surprise, AZ; his former wife Brenda (Lamarche) Tibbetts; 5 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his former wife Jean Stewart.Mr. Tibbetts was born in Rumford, Maine, son of the late William H. and Winona B. (Cummings) Tibbetts. He is a graduate of Narragansett Regional High School in Templeton, class of 1966. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1973, stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, DE. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant; was an aircraft maintenance mechanic, working on the C5 family of aircraft. He was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.He worked for many years with Worcester Limousine as a driver and was known as a handyman and jack of all trades. He also drove an 18-wheeler truck for a little over a decade. Mr. Tibbetts was an avid gardener and animal lover who thoroughly enjoyed raising chickens, and taking care of "Sidney", his African grey parrot and "Roxy", his labrador retriever mix dog. He was very charismatic and loved to tell jokes and stories to anyone that would enjoy them.Calling hours for Mr. Tibbetts will be held on August 29th from 9 AM to 11 AM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon with military honors.To share a memory of Mr. Tibbetts or to sign his online guestbook, please visit