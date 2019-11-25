|
Thomas J. Tuniewicz, 63
SOUTHBRIDGE - Thomas J. "Tom" Tuniewicz, 63, of Southbridge, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday November 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Lowell, Tom was one of four children born to Walter and Jeanette (Bunjnowski) Tuniewicz. Upon graduating from Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, he began attending the University of Maine at Ft. Kent, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science. He achieved his Master's degree in Psychology from Anna Maria College, after which he received a Graduate Certificate in Business from Harvard University.
Tom began his career in the financial world with Southbridge Credit Union, where he worked for almost five years, followed by a position at Old Sturbridge Village. He then expanded to Wolf and Company in Boston for nine years, until he relocated to Clinton Savings Bank in Clinton for four years. Most recently, he dedicated five years to Sheshunoff Consulting Services, working as an Auditor.
Tom spent forty summers sailing his boat on Sebago Lake in Maine with his wife and daughters. He loved camping and hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and enjoyed traveling the East Coast, Caribbean, and Europe. Music was another joy of Tom's; he took voice lessons for several years and loved singing karaoke.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marie (Sczurko) Tuniewicz; their two daughters, Sarah Rebelo of Hebron, CT and Rachel Tuniewicz of Topsfield, MA; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and three siblings, the late Anthony R. Tuniewicz, Janice Graichen, and Paula Knutson.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family between 9:30 and 11:00 AM on Friday November 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H Putnam Road Extension, Charlton, MA 01507, with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter (secondchanceanimals.org/donate/). To leave a note of condolence for the Tuniewicz family or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019