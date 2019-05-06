Home

Waltham - Dr. Thomas K. Weiss, formerly of Waltham, died on April 20, 2019 at age 71. He is survived by his partner of more than 2 decades, Mary McCall, a daughter Anna Weiss and her husband Thanos Papainannou, a son Nathaniel Weiss and his partner Giustina Clarence-Smith, and a brother William Weiss and his wife Betsy Abeles Weiss. A graduate of Cornell University and Boston University School of Medicine, he practiced psychiatry locally for more than 40 years. He was buried in the Mount of Olives Cemetery in Israel.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2019
