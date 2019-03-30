|
Thomas J. Welsh, 87
WEST BOYLSTON - Thomas J. Welsh, 87, longtime West Boylston resident, died peacefully on March 27, 2019 after an illness.
He is survived by the love of his life Joan M. (Welcom) Welsh, their five children Denise M. Welsh; Donna L. Navarro and her husband Joseph; Thomas S. and his wife Ellen; Michael J. Welsh; Sharon K. Welsh and her partner Mike Toledo, his grandchildren, Josh, Kate and Caleb Swalec, Amanda Douglas Rios, Ryan Douglas, Samuel, Briana, Brendan, Delaney and James Welsh. He also leaves a daughter-in-law Karin Clason Welsh, sister-in-law Kathleen Welsh, brother-in-law Ronald J. Welcom as well as several nieces and nephews.
Tom was the son of Joseph R. Welsh, Sr. and Katherine (Wunderlich) and grew up in Holden. He is predeceased by his brother Joseph R. Welsh, Jr. He was a 1949 graduate of Holden High School. He worked at Heald Machine Co. for 37 years ending his career as an Assistant Plant Engineer. Tom served in the United States Navy as a sonarman on the USS Fort Knox. He was also a call member of the West Boylston Fire Department for over 30 years becoming one of its first Emergency Medical Technicians, served on the Board of Fire Engineers and rose to the rank of deputy chief before retiring.
He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel, its former Men's Club, the Nimrod League of Holden, the Retired Men's Club of Greendale, the West Boylston Historical Society, West Boylston Elder Services and was a dedicated troop leader for Cub and Boy Scouts Troop 151 in West Boylston.
Tom and Joan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past August. He enjoyed spending time with family; they were his proudest accomplishment and legacy. He also loved traveling, reading, gardening and wood carving. He will be lovingly missed.
A funeral Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8th at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston followed by burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th at Miles-Sterling Funeral Home, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston, MA 01583, or the Activities Program at Oakdale Nursing Home, 76 N Main St., West Boylston, MA 01583. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2019