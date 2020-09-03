Thomas Welton

Thomas F. Welton
NORTHBOROUGH - On Monday, August 31, 2020, Thomas F. Welton passed away peacefully at the UMass Medical Center – University Campus; he was 75 years old. Tom was born and raised in Lowell.
After high school, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon his return from Vietnam he enrolled at Worcester Jr. College prior to earning his BS in Political Science at UMass Amherst. During this time he met his future wife, Susan J. Condon, in the college cafeteria. For nearly 50 years, 41 as husband and wife, Tom and Susan shared their love for each other.
In addition to Susan, Tom is survived by his daughter, Kathleen M. Calais and her husband Robert of Apopka, FL; his son, Thomas E. Welton and his wife Alison of Lincoln, MA and his grandson Rowan T. Welton whom he adored; his two sisters-in-law, Deborah Reidy and her husband Christopher and Karen Ford and her husband Richard and two nephews, Ryan and Garrett.
Tom spent his career in human resources working for various public utility companies. His real passions were spent outside of work, enjoying history, with an emphasis on the Civil War, doing crossword puzzles, playing tennis, watching the Red Sox, reading, but most importantly, spending time with his family and friends, especially his best buddy, Rowan.
His family will continue his quest of scouring New England and beyond in search of the best chicken parm and Boston Cream donut.
All services are private, for the family. Tom will be laid to rest with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the American Heart Association
