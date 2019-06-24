|
Thomas Grayson Wildman, 63
of Acton, formerly of Bolton & Harvard, MA - passed away from complications of a heart attack on May 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Tom is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two daughters, Elizabeth and Catherine. He also leaves his two brothers and their families: James Wildman and his wife Jan of New Milford, Connecticut and their children Leigh, Andrew and Mark; John Wildman and his wife Jane of Cincinnati, Ohio and their sons Jack and Patrick; and his cousins, Sarah Geer, Anne Geer and their families, along with many friends.
A celebration of his life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 11:OOam at the Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church in Harvard, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society www.massaudobon.or g or the Camping Education Foundation at www.campingedu.org (Kooch-i-Ching and it's sister organization, Ogichi Daa Kwe). For a life story, directions, or to leave an online condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 28, 2019