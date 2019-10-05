|
|
Tiffany M. Long, 37
Worcester - Tiffany M. Long, 37, of Worcester died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2nd at home.
She is survived by her parents, Earnestine Hilton-Babb of Fitchburg and David Kennedy of Worcester; her children, Juliet M. Lopez, Davie J. Lopez and Ty Will M. Pena all of Worcester; two grandchildren, Lavell and Johnathan; four siblings, Charles E. Long of Worcester, Monique T. Long of Shrewsbury, Lashandra S. Long of Nashua, NH and Dante A. Babb of Worcester and many nieces and nephews.
Tiffany was born in Worcester. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; of spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and talking with friends and giving them advice. She knew all about fashion and loved to do photo shoots and aspired to one day be a model. Tiffany had a bright and energetic personality and had this ability to make you laugh even on your worst days. This is how she will always be remembered.
Calling hours are Saturday, October 12th from 1:00 until 4:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LaShandra Long, 19 Newburgh Road, Nashua, NH 03060.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019