Tignell "Tig" Richardson 91
Worcester - Tignell "Tig" A. Richardson, 91 an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, and a beloved volunteer for several community organizations of Worcester died at his home on February 24, 2020.
Military services to honor and celebrate Tig's life will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 2pm at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon, Ma 01475. A celebration of life to honor Tig will be held in April at a time to be announced.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is honored to serve the Richardson family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020