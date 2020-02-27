Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Tignell Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tignell Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tignell Richardson Obituary
Tignell "Tig" Richardson 91

Worcester - Tignell "Tig" A. Richardson, 91 an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, and a beloved volunteer for several community organizations of Worcester died at his home on February 24, 2020.

Military services to honor and celebrate Tig's life will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 2pm at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon, Ma 01475. A celebration of life to honor Tig will be held in April at a time to be announced.

MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is honored to serve the Richardson family.

To view a complete obituary and to leave a note of condolence for the family, please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tignell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -