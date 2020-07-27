Timothy M. Anderson, 55Spencer - Timothy M. Anderson, 55, of Spencer, formerly Shrewsbury passed away Friday, July 24th, 2020 after being stricken ill at home.Timothy was born, February 7, 1965, in Worcester, one of five children of Paul and Joehanna (Holden) Anderson. Raised in Shrewsbury, Tim graduated from Shrewsbury High School and attended Worcester State College. He married Denise A. Kalagher in 1995, and together they began to raise their family in Worcester, before moving to Spencer in 2003 where they have lived ever since.Timothy worked as a correction officer for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley for over 22 years before retiring recently. Prior to the correctional center, Tim was an established bartender for years at various local Worcester County restaurants.Timmy is survived by the family he loved, his wife of 25 years, Denise A. (Kalagher) Anderson; his two children, Emily G. and Cameron T. Anderson both of Spencer; his parents, Paul and Joehanna (Holden) Anderson of Shrewsbury; a brother, Kevin Anderson of Holden; sisters, Colleen Johnson and her husband Gus of Chatham, Paula Carey and her husband David of Shrewsbury, Karen Chamberlain and her husband Joseph of Millbury; his father and mother in law, Robert F. and Sharon (Mercadante) Kalagher of Worcester; sisters in law, Lori Pepper and her husband James of Worcester, Colleen Travaglio and her husband John of Shrewsbury, Sarah Fontaine and her husband Matthew of Dalton, Amy Leduc and her husband Brett of Worcester; Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Over the years, Tim was a kind, fun loving husband, and father. He enjoyed the many family vacations to Disney, Cape Cod, Maine and more. Tim was known for his classic "dad" dance moves and movies misquotes. He loved to golf as many courses as he could and was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins fan.Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, July 29th from 4 pm to 8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Thursday, July 30th from the funeral home with a procession to St Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike where his celebration of Christian burial mass will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Anderson Children's Educational Fund, care of Central One Federal Credit Union, 714 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.