Timothy Anderson
1965 - 2020
Timothy M. Anderson, 55

Spencer - Timothy M. Anderson, 55, of Spencer, formerly Shrewsbury passed away Friday, July 24th, 2020 after being stricken ill at home.

Timothy was born, February 7, 1965, in Worcester, one of five children of Paul and Joehanna (Holden) Anderson. Raised in Shrewsbury, Tim graduated from Shrewsbury High School and attended Worcester State College. He married Denise A. Kalagher in 1995, and together they began to raise their family in Worcester, before moving to Spencer in 2003 where they have lived ever since.

Timothy worked as a correction officer for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley for over 22 years before retiring recently. Prior to the correctional center, Tim was an established bartender for years at various local Worcester County restaurants.

Timmy is survived by the family he loved, his wife of 25 years, Denise A. (Kalagher) Anderson; his two children, Emily G. and Cameron T. Anderson both of Spencer; his parents, Paul and Joehanna (Holden) Anderson of Shrewsbury; a brother, Kevin Anderson of Holden; sisters, Colleen Johnson and her husband Gus of Chatham, Paula Carey and her husband David of Shrewsbury, Karen Chamberlain and her husband Joseph of Millbury; his father and mother in law, Robert F. and Sharon (Mercadante) Kalagher of Worcester; sisters in law, Lori Pepper and her husband James of Worcester, Colleen Travaglio and her husband John of Shrewsbury, Sarah Fontaine and her husband Matthew of Dalton, Amy Leduc and her husband Brett of Worcester; Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Over the years, Tim was a kind, fun loving husband, and father. He enjoyed the many family vacations to Disney, Cape Cod, Maine and more. Tim was known for his classic "dad" dance moves and movies misquotes. He loved to golf as many courses as he could and was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins fan.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, July 29th from 4 pm to 8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Thursday, July 30th from the funeral home with a procession to St Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike where his celebration of Christian burial mass will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Anderson Children's Educational Fund, care of Central One Federal Credit Union, 714 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
JUL
30
Funeral
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Anne’s Church
Memories & Condolences
20 entries
July 27, 2020
My Condolences to the entire Anderson family
May Timothy Rest In Peace
Sincerely Paul and Darlene (Patsky) Pavone
Paul Pavone
Friend
July 27, 2020
Denise Emily, Camron and family.
There are no words for the sorrow you are feeling right now. I am truly sorry for your lost . You are all in my thoughts andprayers.
Beth Cardinal
Friend
July 27, 2020
Uncle Tim was always the life of the party!! Photo from my wedding, September 2017.
As always, Uncle Timmy was the LIFE of the party and managed to have fun anytime, anywhere! We could always count on him for a good time...his dance moves are legendary and will go down in history. I am so heartbroken thinking that I'll never be able to talk patriots and red sox with him again...Uncle Tim was the one who taught me all the sox players, positions, RBI and BA stats when I was younger, and made sure I wasn't joining the "dark side" by becoming a Houston Astros fan while I lived in TX. He will be so missed.
Rachel Derrane
Family
July 27, 2020
Denise, Emily and Cameron, and family.
I am so very sorry for your loss and will keep you in my prayers. May your memories help you through these tough times. May he rest in peace. Love to you all, Lisa & Bob
lisa albano-selzo
July 27, 2020
Tim. I will miss our talks and laughs and working with you. Rest In Peace my friend.
Heather Gleason
Friend
July 27, 2020
Denise, Emily, Cameron and family,
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Tim. Please cherish to good memories you shared. May he Rest In Peace.
Angela & Rose-Ellen Padavano
Friend
July 27, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to Tim’s family
Kelly (Dryden) Jordan
Classmate
July 27, 2020
We love you and will miss you love always Anderson Family
Karen Chamberlain
July 26, 2020
My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Anderson family. Rest In Peace Tim.
Paul Henderson
Friend
July 26, 2020
Rest in peace. We had some good times. I'm sure your reading the newspaper and chewing on a toothpick with 10 TOES up.
DENNIS JONES
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Amy and Dan Wnek
Dan Wnek
July 26, 2020
You were so much fun to work with at SBCC. Rest in peace Tim! You will be missed!
KRISTIE FOLEY
July 26, 2020
HEY TIM , it’s DUKEY, I just heard about your untimely passing and am Heart ♥ Broken, it’s my honor to have known you and to be a friend and your partner!! We became friends forever when I spoke of my Grandson to you, having been diagnosed with Autism.... we have shared some truly great stories and lots of laugh!! You will be truly missed, I will miss you Sir, Rest Easy, mad Respects and Love, DUKEY ♥
Paul Duquette
Friend
July 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Tim. I always enjoyed working with you at SBCC. My condolences.
Juan Leon
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Tim and God bless you and your family.
The Pratt’s
Chuck Pratt
Friend
July 26, 2020
Rest in peace buddy!! Was a pleasure to work alongside of you for 22 years!! We had many good laughs together and many crazy times also.. take care brother!! Hippy!!
Michael Hippler
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Rest easy.
Donna Collura
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Rest in Peace Tim!!! You were a great person to work with while at SBCC. You will be missed.
Andy Alband
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Denise, Emily , Cameron and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest in Peace Tim
Cathy Cosenza
Friend
July 26, 2020
Tim was always making us smile and will always be remembered in our hearts !
Susan Stubbert
Friend
