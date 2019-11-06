Home

Timothy Aukstikalnis


1960 - 2019
Timothy Aukstikalnis Obituary
Timothy T. Aukstikalnis

Worcester - Timothy passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1960.

His parents Edward and Theresa Aukstikalnis are deceased. He leaves his sister Patricia McCorkle of Jefferson and his brother Stephen Aukstikalnis of Phillipston.

Tim loved his family and enjoyed reminising about our childhood, growing up in Sterling. He was a voracious reader and a big history buff. He had a particular interest in Native American culture and travelled to Little Bighorn on a cross country trip. A picture of General Custer was displayed at his home.

Tim loved music, especially guitar, emulating Jimi Hendrix.

Tim served his country for the USAF as a munitions specialist and left with an honorary discharge. Tim was also a college graduate with a BA in English.

We would like to thank several people who loved and respected Tim. They are as follows, Mr. Krock and his daughter for believing in Tim, J Mike, his friend, Chris, also his friend, the staff at Eaton place, Dr. Siddiqui, Beacon Hospice, the staff at Holy Trinity Nursing Center, and Lone Wolf. We appreciate the respect you showed him.

No kinder soul has walked this earth. Much respect and love for you Tim.

We love you.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
