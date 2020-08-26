Timothy Carey

Timothy R. Carey, 69
Northbridge - Timothy R. Carey, 69, passed away suddenly while getting his morning exercise on August 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy (Hickey), his children Brianna Gilman and her husband Tyler of Centerville, MA and Cheyenne Carey of Orlando, FL, his brother and best friend Thomas Carey and wife Sandie of Colorado Springs, CO and his nephew Sean Carey and wife Alyssa and their son Aidyn of Colorado Springs, CO. He also leaves his sister-in-law Andrea Carey and her sons Eric and Matthew Carey of Westford, MA. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Carey. Tim was born September 4, 1950 in Somerville, MA, son of the late John Carey and Geraldine (Newman). Tim called many places home, having spent time in Boulder CO, San Francisco, CA, New York City, Holliston and Boston, MA, and Colorado Springs, CO before settling in and spending the past 27 years in Northbridge, MA. If you knew Tim, you loved Tim. He'll be remembered most for his easy charisma and generosity. He had a love of the outdoors that stayed with him throughout his life.
Immediate Memorial services for Tim will be private. His family will be planning a Celebration of Life for him when it is safe for all those who loved him to come together and share their favorite memories of him. In lieu of flowers please honor Tim with a donation to remember his love of animals to the Baypath Humane Society at www.baypathhumane.org
