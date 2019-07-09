Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Timothy "Tippy" Dagle 81

Worcester - Timothy F. "Tippy" Dagle, 81 of Worcester, passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Monday, July 8th 2019, joining in heaven his beloved wife, Kathleen who passed away in May of last year and his two grandsons Brian and Timothy after a valiant battle with cancer. Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours, Thursday, July 11th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019
