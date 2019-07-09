|
Timothy "Tippy" Dagle 81
Worcester - Timothy F. "Tippy" Dagle, 81 of Worcester, passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Monday, July 8th 2019, joining in heaven his beloved wife, Kathleen who passed away in May of last year and his two grandsons Brian and Timothy after a valiant battle with cancer. Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours, Thursday, July 11th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019