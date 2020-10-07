

Glencoe, IL - Timothy Joseph Daley, born on June 15, 1995 in Barnstable, MA passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2020 in Glencoe, IL.



TJ is survived by his beloved parents, Joellen Cademartori of Glencoe, IL and Timothy Daley and Susan Wardzala of Worcester, MA and his best friend and sister, Mary Catherine Daley. He was the adored nephew of Joanne, Joseph II and Brendan Daley of Auburn; Patricia and William Hrotko of Gillette, NJ; Judith Cademartori of Clearwater FL; Thomas and Julie Daley of California, MD. TJ will be lovingly remembered by his Godparents Michael Bisnette of Leicester, MA and Rosemary Gabbe of Verona, NJ. He will be forever remembered by his cousins W. Alexander Hrotko of Chesapeake, VA; Madeline Hrotko of New York, NY; and Patrick, Alanna and Caroline Daley of California, MD.



TJ was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Maryann Cademartori of Easton, PA and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Nancy (Healy) Daley of Auburn, MA.



TJ was a graduate of New Trier High School, Winnetka, IL, 2013 and received a BS in Finance from Miami University of Ohio, 2017. During his time at Miami University of Ohio, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. TJ was a Certified Pilot working towards obtaining his Commercial Captains License. TJ was also very mechanically inclined; he could take apart and put together virtually anything. He loved music (vinyl), history, reading, and being outdoors. He could often be found spending time flying, sailing, and fishing. TJ especially enjoyed his time as a child spent on Cape Cod boating with his Dad.



TJ cared very deeply about all the people he loved, and his genuine, warm smile will live on in our hearts forever.



A Celebration of Life for TJ will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10AM, Saint Joseph's Parish, 194 Oxford Street, N, Auburn. Burial will immediately follow at Saint John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester. Masks and social distancing will be required.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store