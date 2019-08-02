|
Timothy R DePari, 54
WORCESTER - Mr. Timothy R. DePari, 54, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 30th at UMass Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Tim was born on May 21, 1965 in Worcester, a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Boyle) DePari.
A lifelong Worcester area resident, Tim was educated through the Worcester schools. Tim was a hard-working dedicated individual. He worked for over thirty years as a heavy equipment operator for Ricciardi Bros Inc. Tim was known throughout the utility industry as a skilled heavy equipment operator. Tim could operate any piece of heavy equipment with exceptional skill. His knowledge of the construction industry including underground utility work and earth work was vast and second to none. Tim will be sorely missed by all who knew him but mostly by his coworkers.
Tim was an avid New England sports fan following the Patriots, Sox, Bruins, and Celtics.
Tim is survived by his daughter Gabrielle DePari, his granddaughter Brooke DePari, his sister Andrea Cassidy and her husband Gerald, a brother David A. DePari as well as many friends and relatives.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph T. DePari and Anthony F. DePari.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday August 6th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St in Worcester from 5:00 pm – 7:00pm IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St. Worcester, MA 01604. His burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, please visit www. faziofuneralhome.com for directions and condolences.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019