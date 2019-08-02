Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
(508) 753-6977
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy DePari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy DePari


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy DePari Obituary
Timothy R DePari, 54

WORCESTER - Mr. Timothy R. DePari, 54, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 30th at UMass Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Tim was born on May 21, 1965 in Worcester, a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Boyle) DePari.

A lifelong Worcester area resident, Tim was educated through the Worcester schools. Tim was a hard-working dedicated individual. He worked for over thirty years as a heavy equipment operator for Ricciardi Bros Inc. Tim was known throughout the utility industry as a skilled heavy equipment operator. Tim could operate any piece of heavy equipment with exceptional skill. His knowledge of the construction industry including underground utility work and earth work was vast and second to none. Tim will be sorely missed by all who knew him but mostly by his coworkers.

Tim was an avid New England sports fan following the Patriots, Sox, Bruins, and Celtics.

Tim is survived by his daughter Gabrielle DePari, his granddaughter Brooke DePari, his sister Andrea Cassidy and her husband Gerald, a brother David A. DePari as well as many friends and relatives.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph T. DePari and Anthony F. DePari.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday August 6th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St in Worcester from 5:00 pm – 7:00pm IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St. Worcester, MA 01604. His burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, please visit www. faziofuneralhome.com for directions and condolences.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fazio Funeral Home
Download Now