Timothy A. Falish, 28
West Boylston - Timothy A. Falish, 28, passed away suddenly at home on June 28, 2019.
He was born in Worcester on April 24, 1991 a son of Timothy Enman and the late Lisa Falish. Tim had numerous jobs and enjoyed playing video games, watching sports and spending time with his many friends.
He leaves behind his father, Timothy "Wally" Enman of Worcester; his brother, John Falish of West Boylston; his sister, Felicia Roberts of Connecticut; his grandmother, Judy Fisher of West Boylston; his nephew, Brayden; many aunts including his aunt, Tina, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, July 10th at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston. Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 7 to July 8, 2019